Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.58. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 769,291 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$118.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.79%.

In other news, Director Hernan Martinez purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$60,550.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 356,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,658,145.86.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

