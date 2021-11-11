Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after buying an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 549,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after buying an additional 181,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after buying an additional 130,758 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after buying an additional 88,651 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $115.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

