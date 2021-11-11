Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 850,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,452. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

