Gregory Dinoia Sells 280 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $318.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $327.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 341.94 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

