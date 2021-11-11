GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 593.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 2.71.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

