GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 11.5%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price fell 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.65. 31,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,975,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

