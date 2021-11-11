Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00092247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.