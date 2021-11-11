Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.60.

PAC stock opened at $137.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $95.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 89.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

