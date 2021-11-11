GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 482.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 254,355 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.77.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.