Guggenheim Downgrades Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CSII has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

CSII stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 0.88. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

