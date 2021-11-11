Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.63.

NYSE HAE traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.04. 487,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,671. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

