Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $107.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

