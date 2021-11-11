HAPI (HAPI) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One HAPI coin can now be bought for approximately $80.65 or 0.00124154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $37.22 million and $7.38 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00054742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00226874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00092418 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 481,929 coins and its circulating supply is 461,461 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

