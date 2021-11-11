Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Raised to C$74.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HDIUF stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

