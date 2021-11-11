Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given Buy Rating at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.08.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$47.80 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$23.10 and a 1-year high of C$49.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.86.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.