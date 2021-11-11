Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given Buy Rating at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.08.
Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$47.80 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$23.10 and a 1-year high of C$49.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.86.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
