Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million-$157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.36 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.320 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,963. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,076. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

