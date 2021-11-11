Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.98. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 156,972 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HMY. HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.0189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

