Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

HROW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 57,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.48. The stock has a market cap of $300.14 million, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HROW shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $443,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

