Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.
HROW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 57,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.48. The stock has a market cap of $300.14 million, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HROW shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.
