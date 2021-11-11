HC Wainwright Cuts Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $25.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DCPH. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

