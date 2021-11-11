Head-To-Head Contrast: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 30.25% 9.56% 1.35% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Bancorp. and Community Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.00%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Community Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.46 $155.81 million $2.12 12.17 Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.01 $1.24 million N/A N/A

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

