Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. 2,657,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,793. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.