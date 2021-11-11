HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Cap of $209,354.30

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $209,354.30 and $8,759.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00054048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.00225119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00091636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.