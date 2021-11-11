Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Heartland Financial USA has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

HTLF stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

