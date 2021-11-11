Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 459,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,101. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTBX shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 690.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Heat Biologics worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.