Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 459,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,101. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on HTBX shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
