Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. 6,383,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25, a PEG ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

