Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.20 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

ETR:HDD opened at €2.38 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €0.51 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of €2.55 ($2.99). The firm has a market cap of $722.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is €2.14 and its 200 day moving average is €1.94.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

