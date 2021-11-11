Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.20 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

ETR:HDD opened at €2.38 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €0.51 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of €2.55 ($2.99). The firm has a market cap of $722.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is €2.14 and its 200 day moving average is €1.94.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

