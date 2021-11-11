Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HEINY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of HEINY opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. Heineken has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

