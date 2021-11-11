Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Buys 44,199 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,199 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up about 1.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.40% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $31,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $69.08. 262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,663. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $70.06.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

