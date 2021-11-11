Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Buys 889,568 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,829,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,568 shares during the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors comprises about 2.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $47,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.64. 6,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

