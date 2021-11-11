Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,137 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

ARE traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.63. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,818. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

