Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 196,390 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,390 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.29% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESRT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,796. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

