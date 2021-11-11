Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$4.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.75-4.10 EPS.

Shares of HLIO opened at $110.75 on Thursday. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.61. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $460,242 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

