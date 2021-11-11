Helpico (HELP) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 115.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $3,388.44 and $365.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00098605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,845.78 or 1.00401638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.34 or 0.07113484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020204 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

