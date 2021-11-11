Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Heron Therapeutics worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

