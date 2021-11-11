Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $22,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

