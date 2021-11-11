Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 143.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.41.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highwoods Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

