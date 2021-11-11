Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone Sells 2,923 Shares

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HRC opened at $155.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.54. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.49 and a 1 year high of $155.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average is $130.77.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth about $6,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after acquiring an additional 78,273 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,415,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 415,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after acquiring an additional 99,360 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.