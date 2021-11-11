Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $437.78 million-$454.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450 million.

NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,282. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.77. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Himax Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

