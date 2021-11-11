HM Payson & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,089 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after acquiring an additional 141,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $70.41 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.