HM Payson & Co. Acquires Shares of 799 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $143.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.70 and a 52 week high of $149.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.77.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

