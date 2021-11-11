HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $115.70 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

