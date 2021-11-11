HM Payson & Co. Has $46,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 43.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 131.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $295.45 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.43.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

