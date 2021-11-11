HM Payson & Co. Has $79,000 Stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $146,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at $146,240.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $261,921. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

WRAP opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

