HM Payson & Co. Sells 69 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,721,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 895.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $217.26 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $224.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

