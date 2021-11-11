HoDooi Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $1.12 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00074431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00073625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00097126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,669.72 or 0.07208397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,870.01 or 1.00136465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00040633 BTC.

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

