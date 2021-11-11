Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $224.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.03 and a 200-day moving average of $224.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.