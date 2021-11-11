HOQU Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. HOQU has a total market cap of $447,544.13 and $1.12 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00225200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00091653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

