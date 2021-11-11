Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.85

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 353308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on HZAC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $39,800,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $17,349,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $15,921,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 315,563 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

