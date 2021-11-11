Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Capitalization Tops $7.24 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $561,751.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00072468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00074104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00098000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,767.90 or 0.07301665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,154.29 or 0.99778667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020025 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

