Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 161.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

HRL stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

